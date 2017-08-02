Watch: Car temp soars to 119 degrees as KGW reporter demonstrates heat danger

The temperature inside a KGW news vehicle quickly rises from 96 degrees to 119 as reporter Christine Pitawanich demonstrates the danger of leaving a pet or a child in a hot car. The feed ended when the heat killed her iPhone. But she is OK, we promise.

KGW 4:01 PM. PDT August 02, 2017

