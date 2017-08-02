BC wildfire smoke impacts Portland air quality, driving haze into region

The Portland skyline Wednesday morning shows a thick haze from BC wildfires (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A thick haze from wildfires in British Columbia lay over Portland Wednesday, obscuring visibility and impacting air quality.

Thousands of people in British Columbia have been evacuated as wildfires throughout western Canada threaten homes. Winds pushed the wildfire smoke south into the northwestern U.S. Tuesday.

The smoke will move further into the Portland area throughout the day Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

“Air quality monitors in southwest Washington and Portland/Vancouver metro area have shown lowering air quality since Tuesday afternoon,” the weather service said.

The air quality index at 8 a.m. in Portland was deemed by the DEQ as unhealthy for sensitive groups. People with respiratory problems, heart or lung disease, seniors and children should avoid heavy or prolonged exercise outside.

The Oregon Health Authority also cautioned sensitive groups to stay inside and keep windows and doors closed, if possible depending on heat. Keep the air quality clean by not frying or boiling food, which can add particles to indoor air. If you have to drive, run the air conditioner on "re-circulate" mode to keep smoky air from the car interior.

The wildfires have caused air quality around Seattle to deteriorate to “among the worst in the country,” state officials told KGW sister station KING5.

There is a silver lining. Temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-100s on Wednesday and Thursday in Oregon, but the weather service says if the smoke thickens it could cut temperatures by a couple of degrees.

KGW Weather Forecast

© 2017 KGW-TV