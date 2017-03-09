TSA encourges PreCheck before busy spring break

TSA PreCheck line at security screening area of Porrtland International Airport.

PORTLAND, Ore. -- If you’re considering getting the Transportation Security Administration’s Trusted Traveler status, the TSA says now would be a good time to apply, before the spring break travel season. Experts predict it will be the busiest spring break in eight years for air travel. And they say qualifying to use the TSA PreCheck line will save you time and hassle.

The cost to apply for PreCheck is $85 dollars and you must pass a criminal background check. The Precheck status lasts for five years and allows you to use a special lane at TSA screening checkpoints at airports across the country.

“You don’t have to take your shoes off, don’t have to take your laptop out of your bag or take your coat off, you’ll get through screening much faster,” said TSA Spokesperson Nico Melendez.

Melendez said if you hurry, you should be able to get approved for the PreCheck line by spring break.

The application process starts online, at the TSA website. There, you can schedule an appointment at one of three locations in the Portland area, to compete the application and pay the fee.

Those locations are:

IndentoGo

10643 NE Sandy Boulevard, Suite c, Portland, Oregon 97220

2700 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, Oregon, 97232

Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. M-F

H&R Block

2700 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, Oregon, 97232

Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. M-F

IndentoGo

Crestwood Business Center

11818 SE Mill Plane Boulevard, Suite 408, Vancouver, Washington, 98684

Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., M-F

