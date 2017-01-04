Portland makes New York Times' prestigious '52 Places to Go in 2017' list

Iconic Portland, Oregon Old Town sign with an outline of Oregon and a stag (Photo: thinkstock.com, DC_Colombia)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The city of Portland made The New York Times' trendy '52 places to go in 2017' list, coming in at No. 49.

The New York Times' Dave Seminara wrote the following about Portland:

Is booming Portland, a city that invites visitors to indulge in anything from decadent doughnuts to an early retirement, already played out? Bite your pierced tongue — Portland keeps getting better. The city’s already incredible food scene has some notable new players, including a recently opened food hall, the Pine Street Market, and the first U.S. branch of the celebrated Japanese ramen chain Afuri. New lodgings like the Hi-Lo and Society Hotel will transform historic structures into stylish places to stay. And the city has a new high-tech bike-share program and a recently opened light-rail that whisks visitors across the eye-catching bridge Tilikum Crossing and into destination neighborhoods like Sellwood-Moreland. — DAVE SEMINARA

The New York Times selects its annual list, now in its 12th year, by asking their regular contributors, many of whom live across the globe, for ideas. After that, a "marathon meeting" narrows down the hundreds of contributions to the final list.

As for the criteria used in the list selection, the NYT wrote that they "aim for ... geographic and thematic diversity," and try to include destinations that are "both well-known and off the beaten path."

The No. 1 destination on this year's list is Canada.