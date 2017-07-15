Portland International Airport eyes improvements

pdx airport generic (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Authorities want a $1.3 billion upgrade at Portland International Airport that will take five years to complete.

Port of Portland Executive Director Curtis Robinhold tells the Oregonian/OregonLive that the improvements are needed due to more travelers and the increased security put in place following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

But the plan will have to be approved by airlines that operate at the airport and will pay for the work. Port of Portland officials have been working with the airlines on a plan before a vote on the project this fall.

One of the objectives would be to improve the flow of crowds in the terminal by limiting the mixing of arriving and departing passengers. About 18 million travelers went through the airport last year.

If approved, construction would begin in 2020.

