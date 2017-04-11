Popular Multnomah Falls shuttle service returning in May

The Multnomah Waterfalls in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area in Multnomah Falls, Oregon. (Photo: Natalie Behring / Getty Images) (Photo: 2014 Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The shuttle service that transports travelers from Portland to Multnomah Falls will return in 2017, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The Columbia Gorge Express, which launched in 2016, connects Gateway Transit Center, Rooster Rock State Park and Multnomah Falls. It was a popular service its first season, carrying more than 30,000 people between Memorial Day and the end of September last year.

RELATED: New express bus to serve Multnomah Falls visitors

The 2017 season doesn't have a definitive date set, but ODOT spokesperson Don Hamilton said they hope to start in time for Memorial Day weekend. The service will run throughout the summer.

MAP: Columbia Gorge Express service route

Some of the changes for 2017 include larger buses that will carry 30-40 people, up from 20 last year. This will help reduce wait times for shuttles. There will also be new additions at the stops at Rooster Rock State Park and Multnomah Falls, including benches and shelter areas.

ODOT is also considering ways to expand the service to Hood River in 2018, with additional stops at popular Gorge sites.

The shuttle runs 12 times per day and costs $5 for a round-trip excursion.

© 2017 KGW-TV