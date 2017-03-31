KGW
Landslide halts Amtrak service between Portland and Seattle

KGW 4:29 PM. PDT March 31, 2017

SEATTLE (AP) - Amtrak service between Seattle and Portland was suspended due to a landslide near Vancouver, Washington.

The landslide happened on Thursday, but BNSF Railway, which owns the tracks, placed a 48-hour moratorium and suspended all rail traffic in the area until Saturday.

The moratorium impacted Amtrak Cascades and Amtrak Coast Starlight service between Seattle and Portland.

Normal rail operations continue north of Seattle and south of Portland to Eugene, Oregon.

