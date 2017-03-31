Landslide halts Amtrak service between Portland and Seattle

The historic Amtrak station in Portland, Ore. (Photo: Rollins, Michael)

SEATTLE (AP) - Amtrak service between Seattle and Portland was suspended due to a landslide near Vancouver, Washington.



The landslide happened on Thursday, but BNSF Railway, which owns the tracks, placed a 48-hour moratorium and suspended all rail traffic in the area until Saturday.



The moratorium impacted Amtrak Cascades and Amtrak Coast Starlight service between Seattle and Portland.



Normal rail operations continue north of Seattle and south of Portland to Eugene, Oregon.

