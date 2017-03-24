Far away, yet very close: Oregon's many connections to Australia

Photo: KGW/Getty

Getting from PDX to Sydney, Australia is a labor of love.

It’s a full day of travel, including a 15-hour long haul over the ocean that will set you back more than a grand. That’s provided you can get enough time off work.

And yet, it remains as a top wish-list destination for American travelers.

A Gallup poll placed Australia as a Top 5 vacation destination for Americans, if money were no object, trailing behind Hawaii and Europe. And given the opposite seasons, perhaps a bit of sunshine right now sounds lovely.

But Australia is more than just big beaches and big budget travel. It’s also big business for Oregon, both in terms of tourism and economic development.

Oregon’s $10.8 billion tourism industry generates more than 105,000 jobs in the state. The group charged with expanding the state’s reach, Travel Oregon, has a specific mandate to increase visits from international markets, lengthen the average stay, and decrease seasonal fluctuations.

Enter Australia.

Travel Oregon identified our 7,600-mile-away neighbor as a perfect companion to our “vibe”: they love our coffee, our beer, and our bicycles. Australians like visiting here so much that a “Winter Shop” program designed to sell winter in Oregon to Aussies remains one of its most successful campaigns. Winter. Our rainy season.

If you had to generalize the country’s spirit, it’s similar to Oregon.

Outdoor adventure remains tops on the list: kayaking, rafting, hiking, even motorcycling. To encourage this type of ‘Fly-Drive’ tourism, a small team occasionally heads to Australia to meet with travel writers, columnists, editorial managers, business owners, and event staff, laying the groundwork for not only an exchange of goods (Sydney, Melbourne, and other cities embrace craft brews and many appreciate the “West Coast” style IPA we brew so consistently here) but also for an exchange of tourism dollars.

And it’s worked. From a popular travel writer taking a statewide motorcycle tour through our expansive parks, to adventurous families who want to go skiing one day and whale watching the next, one good experience or write-up builds upon itself.

“Australians love the West Coast and the ease of getting there with so many non-stop flights into key gateway cities,” said Lisa Itel with Travel Oregon.



But the connection doesn’t end once the vacation is over.

There’s another group charged with developing business leads in Australia (and elsewhere). And that program is just as effective.

“There is more interest in Australia in recent years, more small exports there taking place, and an interest in more Aussies coming to Oregon for both business and pleasure,” said Alexa Byers with Business Oregon, a government program that helps businesses export and grow.



Last fiscal year, Business Oregon granted about $765,000 in small, matching grants of less than $5,000 to almost 160 companies. Those companies reported $101.8 million in expected sales and 87 newly created jobs. Some of those grants support business development Down Under. Australia is both a great access point to the Pacific Rim and a destination for goods like Oregon’s firefighting equipment, commercial construction timber, and aviation exports like aircraft tugs.

“It’s far away, but we have many synergies with Australia in terms of our lifestyle, interest in the environment, and common industries,” said Byers.

The recent “Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defense Exposition” has a title that’s almost as big as the crowds it drew. Located outside of Melbourne, more than 210,000 people attended. Within the Expo halls, several Oregon businesses were part of the Business Oregon grant program showcasing their wares including:

Columbia Helicopters and Pacific Coast Avionics (Aurora)

RosenVisor and Deployed Logix (Eugene)

Aircraft Rubber (Redmond)



Also attending were Wilsonville’s FLIR Systems, and Warrenton’s Lektro.



Business Oregon will track the participants to see if that participation ultimately leads to new work and living wage jobs, but early results are promising with several companies having additional meetings to close sales.



So, what’s next?



For Business Oregon, it’s welcoming a group from Townsville, Australia this fall to showcase our craft food and beverage market.

For Travel Oregon, it’s getting more of our friends Down Under to get off the beaten path and explore our state from corner to corner.

For us, it’s a chance to perhaps dream of vacationing in that far-away destination that, given this unique connection to our state, maybe feels a little bit closer after all.

LOOK FOR: Travel Oregon & Business Oregon on Portland Today at 11am Friday and live on KGW's Facebook page about noon



© 2017 KGW-TV