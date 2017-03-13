Blizzard: Cancellations already stretching into Wednesday

(Photo: Thompson, Jeffrey)

Air travelers faced major headaches Monday as a hard-hitting late-season winter storm caontinued to snarl flights from the Midwest into the Northeast.

Cancellations were already stretching into Wednesday as airlines preemptively canceled flights in anticipation of crippling weather conditions in the East.

Monday morning, Portland International Airport was only showing three flight cancellations and one delay.

Nationwide, more than 4,280 flights had been axed since Sunday, according to a 11:55 a.m. ET check of flight-tracking service FlightAware.

About 1,130 of those cancellations came on Monday, as snow fell in Chicago and the Midwest and the storm began to take aim at the Northeast.

The worst of Monday’s problems were in Chicago, where more than 420 flights were grounded at Chicago O’Hare and another 160 at Chicago Midway as of 11:55 a.m. ET, according to FlightAware.

A sizable number of Monday cancellations were also beginning to affect Northeast airports such as Baltimore/Washington, Washington Reagan National, Boston and Philadelphia. Even in Florida, about three dozen flights had been canceled in Orlando -- mostly on flights to the north.

But the storm’s biggest hit to air travel was expected to come Tuesday, when blizzard conditions were forecast to hit major airports in the New York City area and in New England. If forecasts are accurate, it's possible that airports like New York JFK, New York LaGuardia, Newark Liberty and Boston Logan could halt all flight operations for much of the day Tuesday. Poor weather could extend into early Wednesday at some New England airports.

At Baltimore/Washington International, about 70% of Tuesday's schedule had been canceled by early Monday morning, according to FlightAware. At Boston Logan, about half of Tuesday's flights were already canceled while it was about a third of the schedule at LaGuardia, JFK Washington National and Philadelphia, according to FlightAware.

Dozens of smaller airports in the region could be affected too, with some possibly struggling to remain open if snowfall totals of 12 to 18 inches pile up across the region.

More than 2,720 flights had already been grounded for Tuesday as carriers looked to keep their planes away from airports that could become snowbound. Airlines have increasingly favored such a move since it allows a quick and orderly restart to operations once the weather improves.

One airline – Southwest – expected to ground nearly all of its flights in the Northeast on Tuesday. Other airlines may make similar decisions with blizzard conditions forecast to hit New York City's airports and heavy snow expected across much of the region.

Cancellations were spilling into Wednesday, too. More than 190 Wednesday flights are already off the books, mostly at Washington National, Baltimore/Washington, Boston Logan and Chicago Midway airports.

Underscoring how weather problems in the Northeast can ripple out to other parts of the country, even some Florida flights had already been canceled Wednesday. Those flights were largely supposed to operate to cities like Washington and Boston, but that could still affect fliers in Florida. For example, an Orlando-to-Houston flight could be delayed or canceled if the aircraft or crew scheduled to fly it get knocked off schedule because of the problems in the Northeast.

All big U.S. airlines have waived change fees for customers ticketed to fly to airports in the storm’s path. The details and covered destinations varied by carrier, though they generally allowed customers to make one change to their tickets without paying change fees that typically cost $200 or more.

