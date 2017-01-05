Alaska Airlines' first daily flight to Cuba takes off

The hotel Nacional is seen in Havana, Cuba. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2016 Getty Images)

SEATTLE -- It's a full plane on Alaska Airlines first ever flight to Cuba from the U.S.

The historic flight Thursday is the first of what's now a daily, non-stop flight between Los Angeles and Havana. According to Alaska Airlines, it's the first commercial West Coast flight to Cuba. Track the flight here

Party at LAX gate 65A. HAV is Havana's airport code. Flying there soon. @AlaskaAir pic.twitter.com/XbL4uzLKw0 — Glenn Farley (@GlennFarleyK5) January 5, 2017

Travel to the island nation has been tough up until now, with travel restrictions put on U.S. citizens under the 50-year Cuban embargo.

Alaska Air Group was among other companies awarded flights to Cuba from the U.S. Department of Transportation in August.

A delegation of 50 political and business leaders, among others, is on board including University of Washington President Ana Mari Cauce and King County Executive Dow Constantine.

One hundred other passengers are also on board.

.@GlennFarleyK5 and I are going to #Cuba! I'm going to sit in with the band too. pic.twitter.com/Kdw0mX4XoX — Dan Renzetti (@DanRenzetti) January 5, 2017

Traveling to Cuba is not like flying to any other location. You must plan far in advance and follow special rules before booking your flight including obtaining a special visa.

