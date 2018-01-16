View of Alaska Airlines and United Airlines' planes, in Seattle's Tacoma airport. Photo by Gabriel Bouys, Getty Images

Alaska Airlines announced 13 new routes from Everett's Paine Field Tuesday morning.

When commercial passenger flights from the Snohomish County airport begin this fall, Alaska will offer 13 nonstop departures to eight cities every day.

The new cities include Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Orange County, California; Phoenix; Portland; San Diego; San Francisco; and San Jose, California. Flight frequencies with departure and arrival times will be announced later in 2018 after government approval, the airline said in a press release.

"This is both a historic occasion and a great honor for Alaska Airlines. We are excited to be able to continue our commitment to the State of Washington and the Pacific Northwest," said Andrew Harrison, Alaska Airlines' chief commercial officer. "We're proud to become the anchor tenant of the new terminal at Paine Field. With so many new possibilities for business and leisure travel, we believe this will bring increased opportunities to our communities."

United Airlines also says it plans service out of Paine Field.

