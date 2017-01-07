Chains, traction tires required on I-5 throughout Willamette Valley

Various crashes around the Portland metro area, photos via KGW viewers at yourpics.kgw.com

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Saturday's winter storm has caused wrecks on major roadways throughout the Willamette Valley.

With snow turning to ice, roads are treacherous throughout the region. Multiple state agencies have asked people to stay off the roads.

Oregon State police reported multiple crashes on Interstate 5, particularly in the Salem and Albany regions.

During the afternoon, the Oregon Department of Transportation said chains or traction tires are required for all vehicles on I-5 from south of Salem (milepost 244) to Wilsonville (milepost 282).

Prior to the storm, ODOT said they may use road salt in the Portland metro area for the first time, after December storms left a sheet of ice on main thoroughfares for days.

Photos: Numerous crashes on area roads

In Portland, drivers heading up the West Burnside hill are required to have chains or face a $160 fine from the Portland Bureau of Transportation.

As far as clearing the roads, PBOT spokesman John Brady said there needs to be at least an inch of snow, otherwise the plows will tear up the road.

TriMet has warned of potential delays and stoppages.

Click here for TriMet updates

Saturday night games for the Trail Blazers, Winterhawks and Portland Pilots have been postponed due to the dangerous road conditions.

More: Latest on event cancellations