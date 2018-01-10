KGW
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

I-84 to close Friday night, reopen Saturday morning

KGW Staff , KGW 2:52 PM. PST January 10, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. — Interstate 84 will be closed in both directions between I-5 and I-205 on Friday night so crews can install electronic sign structures in two locations.

The freeway will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday, though some single-lane and ramp closures will begin as early as 8 p.m. All on- and off-ramps on the freeway will be closed.

The ramp closures include:

  • OMSI/Central Eastside Industrial District off-ramp from I-5 northbound 
  • All ramps from I-5 and I-205 to I-84 
  • Ramp to I-84 eastbound from the Morrison Bridge 

Travelers should plan to use alternate routes.

The installation of the structures is weather-dependent and could be rescheduled if there are strong winds.

© 2018 KGW-TV

KGW

Driver in I-84 bus stabbing had 'one focus: to get everyone off safely'

KGW

ODOT will salt more miles of I-5, I-84 as Oregon braces for snowy, icy winter

KGW

Semi-truck crash spills potatoes all over I-84 near Pendleton

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories