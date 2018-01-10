I-84 to close Friday night, reopen Saturday morning

Interstate 84 (photo: Brian Brennan, KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Interstate 84 will be closed in both directions between I-5 and I-205 on Friday night so crews can install electronic sign structures in two locations.

The freeway will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday, though some single-lane and ramp closures will begin as early as 8 p.m. All on- and off-ramps on the freeway will be closed.

The ramp closures include:

OMSI/Central Eastside Industrial District off-ramp from I-5 northbound

All ramps from I-5 and I-205 to I-84

Ramp to I-84 eastbound from the Morrison Bridge

Travelers should plan to use alternate routes.

The installation of the structures is weather-dependent and could be rescheduled if there are strong winds.

© 2018 KGW-TV