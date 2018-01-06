KGW
I-205 southbound traffic closed at Glisan due to crash

KGW 7:23 PM. PST January 06, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Two lanes of southbound Interstate 205 are closed at Glisan Street due to a crash.

The Oregon Department of Transportation estimates delays of 2 hours or longer. ODOT cameras showed traffic backed up on the I-205 on-ramp from eastbound Interstate 84.

The crash was first reported at around 6:45 p.m. Initially, all lanes were blocked but one lane was quickly reopened.

The crash involved four vehicles. Details about injuries were not immediately available.

