Snoqualmie and White passes will remain closed Thursday and WSDOT says it will reassess at 4 p.m. to determine when they will open. Stevens Pass also remained closed Thursday morning with no estimated time of reopening.

Snoqualmie and Stevens are closed due to avalanche danger. White Pass is closed due to a snow slide at milepost 165 near Wild Cat Creek.

KING 5 Senior Meteorologist Rich Marriott says the weather conditions are a perfect recipe for avalanches.

A strong warm front moved in overnight Wednesday into Thursday raising snow levels up to 6,000-7,000 feet. It dropped heavy rain on the 3-5 feet of cold snow that fell since last Friday.

The Northwest Weather and Avalanche Center has issued an Avalanche Warning through at least 6:00 p.m. Thursday

If you have to get to eastern Washington Thursday, you may have to fly, or you can detour south through Portland and take Interstate 84 through the Columbia Gorge. Oregon DOT reports snow and slush breaking up on I-84. Once you get to Eastern Washington, you will still have to deal with snow or freezing rain Thursday morning but it should change to rain everywhere in the afternoon. Also, plan on adding 5-6 hours to your drive.

If you were thinking about skiing Thursday, you don’t have many options. All the areas are closed except Crystal Mountain, and they will not be able to operate the upper part of the area. Right now they are all planning reopen Friday -- weather and roadways permitting.

A cold front will move through the Cascades Thursday afternoon dropping snow levels back to 3,000-4,000 feet into the evening. This will help to stabilize the existing snow decreasing the avalanche danger. This may help WSDOT crews get ahead of the avalanches. So we may see some of the passes reopen Thursday night or early Friday. However, snow showers following the front will drop anywhere from 4-10 inches of new snow overnight which may require additional avalanche control and temporary closures. But overall conditions will be better for travel across the passes Friday and much better over the weekend.



