Score a new iPhone? Download these 10 apps

You’ve unwrapped a slick new iPhone and began to test out its call quality, camera, and video playback.

Now what? It’s time to customize your device by downloading a few dozen apps.

But with more than 2 million apps available at the App Store, it could be daunting to know which ones are worthy of your time. Not including games, the following are a few free favorites, divided into gotta-have-it “classic” apps that have been around for a while and a handful of newer 2016 picks.

OLDIES, BUT GOODIES

Waze

You’ve heard of Google Maps, but drivers should consider loading up Waze on their smartphone as it’s the world’s largest community-based navigation app. By crowd-sourcing traffic and road info from millions of Waze users (“Wazers”), you get real-time info on the roads around you, such as accidents, construction zones, speed traps, and more, and give you the fastest route to your destination.

Netflix

If you’re a Netflix subscriber, you can bring your favorite videos with you in your pocket. Stream many thousands of TV shows and movies and TV shows, whether you want to search by keyboard, browse by category, or pick up where you last left off (even on another Netflix device, like a Smart TV). Plus, you can finally download your favorite movies and shows. Other great video streaming apps include Amazon Prime Video, HBO GO, Hulu Plus, and Crackle.

TuneIn Radio

While there are awesome music apps like Pandora, Spotify, Slacker Radio and Google Play Music, be sure to tune into TuneIn Radio, which gives you more than 100,000 radio stations from around the world, and covering all genres of music and all kinds of stations devoted to talk, news, sports, and more. Plus, this app delivers millions of podcasts. Optional, but for a one-time price of $9.99, TuneIn Radio Pro lets you record what you're listening to and does not have banner ads.

OverDrive

Of course you’re aware you can buy ebooks and audiobooks for your iPhone. But did you know you can also borrow them for free, from your local library’s website? Read: no late fees! As long as you have your library card and the free OverDrive app installed on your iPhone, there are more than 30,000 supported libraries worldwide. It’s not just old classics, but many of the newer New York Times bestsellers, too.

Duolingo

Learn a new language with Duolingo, which makes it fun to tackle Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Italian, English, and many others. With bite-sized lessons, you’ll start off matching words with pictures, hearing what they sound like, and saying words into your phone. Duolingo also has a “gamification” element so you’ll earn XP (experience) points and hearts.

Hotels.com

At a quarter of a century old, the longest-standing hotel booking service – now a mega-popular app – benefits from a clean interface, maps and Uber integration, support for Apple Watch and Apple TV, a “secret price” feature, and the best loyalty and rewards program around (including a “stay 10 nights and get the next one free” feature). To reduce the likelihood of fake reviews, all customers who rate or review a hotel must have stayed there.

Other recommended “must have” free apps include Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), Evernote, Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard, Google Maps, Yelp, Uber, UberEATS, Plex, Mint, and FaceTime.

BEST OF THE NEW DOWNLOAD

Prisma

One of the best apps of the year, Prisma turns your photos and videos into works of art. Taking filters to the next level, the app cleverly applies artificial intelligence while scanning your captured images and creates something new in the vein of Van Gough, Picasso, Munk, and nearly 30 other famous painters or art styles. Easy to use and share, Prisma also lets you tweak results in various way.

Bitmoji

From the folks who brought us Bitstrips comes Bitmoji, your own personalized emojis you can use as stickers in instant messaging platforms like iMessage, Snapchat, Facebook Messenger, and others. Similar to Bitmoji you can create an expressive cartoon avatar of yourself (or yourself with a friend or partner), along with fun words and phrases to help spice up your chats.

Houseparty

If Skype had a teenager, it would be Houseparty. This free social app lets you video chat with your friends, using your smartphone’s camera, but other friends can drop in to the party chat at any time, and you’ll see each other instantly (up to eight windows in one session). Naturally, you can choose who can join, but with Houseparty, the more the merrier.

myVR

A new virtual reality social platform, it lets you freely customize unique “rooms” for you and your friends to virtually hang out in. Visit each other’s spaces and have group voice chats while watching videos, listening to music, reading articles and recipes, or browsing the web together. MyVR users can easily discover, save, stream and share online content in up to 21 feeds ranging from sports and pets to food and travel. The app also works in Google Cardboard, and soon, Android users could jack in using GearVR and Google Daydream, too.

Follow Marc on Twitter: @marc_saltzman. E-mail him at askmarcsaltzman@gmail.com.

