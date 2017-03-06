Marketing leaders to address Portland digital conference

Google logo (Photo: Getty Images file via NBC News)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The 11th annual rendition of Engage (formerly known as SearchFest) will offer keynotes by Portland Trail Blazers’ marketer, Matthew Gardner, and Cindy Krum, Founder & CEO of MobileMoxie. A full day of insight will delve into the industry’s hottest topics like mobile marketing, content strategy, paid search and integration of social media.

“While the name ‘SearchFest’ holds a lot of meaning and history, we couldn’t ignore the fact that it wasn’t keeping up with our industry’s fluid nature, potentially limiting our audience,” said Kevin Getch, president of SEMpdx, in a prepared statement. “This year’s Engage will present the digital aspects of what all marketing professionals should be learning today.”

Cost: Through March 8, members are $549 and non-members are $679; on March 9, the day of the event, tickets are $799 Group discounts are available for packages of five tickets or more. Email engage2017@sempdx.org for more details. Join SEMpdx and save: Non-members can purchase an individual SEMpdx membership and an Engage member ticket for less than the price of a non-member ticket. SEMpdx members receive deep discounts on monthly events, access to special members-only events and more.

