KGW
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

GeekWire: Phil Knight, Paul Allen in Forbes top 50 wealthiest

Kurt Schlosser, GeekWire , KING 6:22 AM. PDT March 21, 2017

Bill Gates, with wealth estimated at $86 billion, is the richest person on the planet for the fourth straight year, in what was a record year for billionaires and their fortunes, according to the annual list from Forbes magazine.

Philanthropist and Nike founder Phil Knight came in 28th at $21.2 billion and Paul Allen, Blazers and Seahawks owner who co-founded Microsoft with Gates, was 42nd at $19.3 billion.

Gates tops 2,043 other billionaires — a number that jumped 13 percent from 1,810 last year. The Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist has been the richest person in the world 18 out of the past 23 years, Forbes reported.

While Gates’ pal Warren Buffett took over the No. 2 spot at $75.6 billion, it was Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos who had the best year of anyone. Bezos added $27.6 billion to his fortune to reach $72.8 billion and move into the top three for the first time.

Read the full story on GeekWire.

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories