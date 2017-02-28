Amazon's cloud service has outage, disrupting sites

SAN FRANCISCO — Portions of Amazon Web Services, the nation's largest cloud computing company, went offline Tuesday afternoon, affected millions of companies across the United States.

"This is a pretty big outage," said Dave Bartoletti, a cloud analyst with Forrester. "AWS had not had a lot of outages and when they happen, they're famous. People still talk about the one in September of 2015 that lasted five hours," he said.

The outage appeared to have begun around 12:45 pm ET. It was centered in AWS' S3 storage system on the east coast.

S3 is Amazon's largest service, used by more than half of its million plus customers, Bartoletti said. "It's got north of 3 to 4 trillion pieces of data stored in it," he said.

AWS S3 is used by businesses both large and small.

The effects of the outage will vary depending on the site and how it uses AWS. Modern websites usually pull data from multiple databases in the cloud which can be stored all over the world, so a photo might come from one place, a price list from another and a customer database from a third.

For that reason, entire websites rarely go down but various part of them may take a long time to load or not load at all, leaving broken links or images.

On Amazon's AWS site, the company notes that it had identified "high error rates" on the east coast which are "impacting applications and services dependent on S3. We are actively working on remediating the issue."

Short outages happen from time to time but long ones get everyone's attention.

If the outage continues into the three-hour mark "we'll start seeing people flip out," Bartoletti said.

