A Seattle-Portland Hyperloop route is among 11 high-speed transport proposals

(Photo: Hyperloop)

A 173-mile Hyperloop route between Seattle and Portland, Oregon, is among 11 projects pitched during meetings with policy makers in Washington, D.C. Thursday.

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One also announced that it has finalized tube installation on its 1,650-foot-long DevLoop in the Las Vegas desert.

The plan is to levitate silent, electric-powered pods through low-pressure tubes. Hyperloop One wants to start moving freight by 2020 and passengers by 2021.

So far Hyperloop One’s activities around building a commercial high-speed tube transportation system have focused on a track connecting Abu Dhabi and Dubaiin the United Arab Emirates.

But the Hyperloop One Global Challenge invited individuals, universities, companies and governments to propose Hyperloop routes in their regions, yielding 11 U.S. routes. Five — in Texas, Florida, Colorado, Nevada and Missouri — involve officials from their state Departments of Transportation.

The Texas Triangle route — a 640-mile system that would connect five metro areas — is considered a potential frontrunner, the Dallas Business Journal reports.

The proposals link 35 states and cover more than 4,200 miles. The longest distance proposal, Cheyenne-Houston, would run 1,152 miles across four states, reducing a 17-hour drive to an hour and 45 minutes.

Missing from the list, however, is Los Angeles-San Francisco — the commute that inspired Elon Musk’s idea for the hyperloop in the first place.

In addition, there are 24 international teams vying for a spot among 12 finalists. Ultimately, three winners will work with Hyperloop One to explore project development and financing.

Here are the proposed U.S. hyperloop routes:

Boston-Somerset-Providence (64 miles)

Cheyenne-Houston (1,152 miles)

Chicago-Columbus-Pittsburgh (488 miles)

Colorado Front Range/Mtn. Network (360 miles)

Colroado Front Range (242 miles)

Kansas City-St. Louis (240 miles)

Los Angeles-San Diego (121 miles)

Miami-Orlando (257 miles)

Reno-Las Vegas (454 miles)

Seattle-Portland (173 miles)

Texas Triangle (640 miles)

