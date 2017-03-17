Blazers' McCollum sharp with contested 3's

Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum (3) hits a shot over Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young (0) during the fourth quarter of the game at the Moda Center. The Blazers won the game 118-109. (Photo: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A key statistic that has proved pivotal for the Portland Trail Blazers this season is three-point field goal percentage, and team guard CJ McCollum is excelling.

An analysis by WinnersView.com shows that McCollum is hitting more than 38 percent of his contested three-pointers, well above the NBA league average.

As a team, the Blazers are making 35 percent of their three-point shots, which leads the league.

