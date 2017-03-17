KGW
Blazers' McCollum sharp with contested 3's

KGW 3:41 PM. PDT March 17, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A key statistic that has proved pivotal for the Portland Trail Blazers this season is three-point field goal percentage, and team guard CJ McCollum is excelling.

An analysis by WinnersView.com shows that McCollum is hitting more than 38 percent of his contested three-pointers, well above the NBA league average.

As a team, the Blazers are making 35 percent of their three-point shots, which leads the league.

 

