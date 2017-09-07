Hurricane Irma May Have Destroyed One of the World's Most Famous Airports
Hurricane Irma is only just arriving, and the damage it's left in its wake is already enormous. Images circulating online may indicate that an iconic landmark has been destroyed. Aidan Kelley has the story.
KGW 2:10 PM. PDT September 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Eagle Creek fire progress and challenges
-
New problems as crews fight Eagle Creek Fire
-
Touring the Multnomah Falls area
-
Fire crews monitor fire near Cascade Locks
-
Timelapse of growth of Eagle Creek Fire
-
Witness says teen using fireworks caused fire
-
Damage to Angel's Rest Trail, seen from Sky8
-
KGW.com Live Feed
-
Unhealthy air due to wildfires
-
Two more homes lost, but slow fire growth
More Stories
-
Eagle Creek Fire now top priority wildfire in nationSep. 2, 2017, 5:02 p.m.
-
'Significant damage': Trails torched by Eagle Creek FireSep. 7, 2017, 12:33 p.m.
-
Arena Football League leaves trail of unpaid bills…Sep. 7, 2017, 12:00 p.m.