Grilled Vegetable Pizza
Sienna DeGovia (http://siennacake.com): My husband loves pizza, but pizza delivery gets pretty expensive ... not to mention all the added calories! So, I created this healthy alternative using simple ingredients and store-bought dough. This recipe is the
KGW 2:13 PM. PDT July 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Viral video of confrontation between shoplifting suspect and WinCo staff in Vancouver, Washington
-
These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy
-
9 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $19 - The Deal Guy
-
Man says Home Depot fired him because he helped child
-
Neighbors debate Montavilla homeless crisis
-
ECLIPSE 1979 FOR WEB
-
Right 2 Dream Too opens in new location
-
Hiking trails closed due to wildfire
-
Three Portland bars robbed within hours
-
Arrested camper returns to illegal RV
More Stories
-
Video of WinCo staff's confrontation with…Jul 11, 2017, 10:05 a.m.
-
Iranian woman detained by ICE in Portland released on paroleJul 11, 2017, 1:50 p.m.
-
Report: Oregon train hero Alek Skarlatos to play…Jul 11, 2017, 2:05 p.m.