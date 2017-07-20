How to Make Decoupaged Storage Jars
Give those glass jars another life before they head off to the recycling bin! This eco-friendly craft from our DIY producer Robert Mahar creates a lovely set of storage jars with decoupaged lids and washi tape labels to keep office supplies neat and tidy.
KGW 1:03 PM. PDT July 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Flights and rental cars booked for eclipse
-
Woman hospitalized after one drink at Cancun resort
-
Rick Valeri talks about how he believes he and his wife were drugged on vacation in Mexico
-
Car stolen while family welcomes newborn baby
-
Dog stolen in Northeast Portland reunited with owner
-
Multiple Shark sightings off Cannon Beach
-
Police investigating alleged dog abuse
-
N. Mississippi Ave faces parking crunch
-
Raw: Owner throws dog to ground at Hillsboro gas station
-
Teen's bathtub electrocution death blamed on phone
More Stories
-
O.J. Simpson granted parole, to be released early…Jul 20, 2017, 11:54 a.m.
-
SE Portland armed robbery suspect taken into…Jul 20, 2017, 7:08 a.m.
-
Rep. Herrera Beutler says she'll oppose Oregon tolls…Jul 20, 2017, 11:17 a.m.