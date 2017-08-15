KGW announces new Director of Digital Strategy

PORTLAND, ORE. -- KGW is pleased to announce the promotion of Greg Retsinas to Director of Digital Strategy for the KGW Media Group. In this newly created position, Retsinas will have responsibility for digital content and revenue strategy. Retsinas has served on the KGW senior leadership team as director of digital media for nearly three years and has been a key innovator in the media group’s content transformation.

Under the leadership of Retsinas, KGW.com has been recognized with several awards for outstanding journalism, including Regional Murrow awards for best website and excellence in social media, the Local Media Association award for best digital innovation and the Oregon Association of Broadcasters award for best use of digital media.

A graduate of Brown University, Retsinas spent 15 years with New York Times Company properties, starting as a legacy journalist. In 2004 he moved to an online director position, then digital director and interactive editor. Just prior to joining KGW, Retsinas was the digital director of Sonoma Media Investments serving as the new company’s chief officer for all digital content initiatives including websites, four newspapers, replica editions and magazines, promotions and external vendor relationships.

Retsinas combines an entrepreneurial background with his journalistic experience. He launched PD Media Lab, a digital creative agency helping businesses with digital marketing solutions. In that role he managed a team that offered website builds, hosting and serving support, SEO/SEM marketing, mobile/tablet design and advertising solutions.

Retsinas serves as the co-organizer of the Online News Association’s Portland group and is a member of the Citizens Crime Commission.

“Greg Retsinas has been a driving force in our commitment to transform journalism,” said DJ Wilson, president and general manager of the KGW Media Group. “In his new role he will accelerate our efforts to provide relevant content and robust advertiser solutions in digital spaces.”

About KGW

KGW is the NBC affiliate in Portland, Oregon serving Oregon and Southwest Washington. The station has been honored as station of the year by the Oregon Association of Broadcasters for 13 of the last 14 years for its community service. KGW’s award-winning website, KGW.com, and its mobile app KGW News, provide breaking news, traffic and weather information to consumers on demand. KGW also operates a low-power station, KGWZ. KGW is owned and operated by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is a broadcasting, digital media and marketing services company. TEGNA and KGW serve the greater good of Oregon and Southwest Washington, across platforms, by telling empowering stories, conducting impactful investigations and delivering innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

© 2017 KGW-TV