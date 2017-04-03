An apparently agitated chimpanzee threw its poop into the crowd Sunday, April 2, at John Ball Zoo, hitting a poor woman in the nose. (Photo: Erin Vargo)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - "It got Grandma."

No truer words were spoken at the sight of chimpanzee feces plastered on the nose of a poor woman at John Ball Zoo.

Former zookeeper Erin Vargo captured the moment and its preceding Sunday, April 2, as an apparently agitated chimp becomes more and more riled up with the crowd. All the while, the animal held feces in its hands.

And then... wrong place, wrong time.

The video has garnered thousands of views since the video was posted YouTube.

