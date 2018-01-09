Comcast to boost Internet speed for local customers

Comcast logo (Photo: KING)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Do you “ feel the need for speed?” Local Comcast customers are about to get more for free.

Comcast is boosting its Xfinity Internet speed this month by an average of 50-megabits per second. Most customers just need to restart their modems. Comcast will let you know if you need to upgrade your leased modem, for free.

If you own your own modem, you may need to buy a new one to get the free speed upgrade.

