Winterhawks' Jones following brother's path

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Portland Winterhawks defenseman Caleb Jones is trying to follow his brother’s path to the NHL.

His older brother Seth played for the Winterhawks a couple of seasons ago and is now with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

They started playing hockey when their father was playing for the Denver Nuggets. Popeye Jones spent more than a decade in the NBA and is now an assistant coach with the Indiana Pacers. Caleb says he played “a little basketball in middle school” but followed his brother’s lead to play hockey.

He said his dad supports he and his brother’s hockey careers and can give them insight into the world of professional sports.

The Edmonton Oilers drafted Caleb. He spent time in training camp with the team last fall and hopes to make the team next year.

