Wilsonville boy qualifies for 'Olympics of karting'

Josh Pierson (Photo: KGW)

WILSONVILLE, Ore. -- One of the top go-kart drivers in the United States is from Oregon.

Wilsonville’s Josh Pierson is earning the respect of popular race teams like Mercedes and Red Bull because of his performance on the track.

Those teams congratulated the 11-year-old driver on a first place finish at the Rotax Grand Nationals.

The win earned him a ticket to the Rotax Grand Finals in Portugal in November. Pierson said he’s one of only two drivers in his age group to represent Team USA at the race.

“It's the Olympics of karting because it's 60 countries and everybody has a team," he said.

Pierson is looking for sponsors. If you would like to help, contact Pat’s Acres Racing Complex or his team at Rolison Performance Group.

© 2017 KGW-TV