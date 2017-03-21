What to know: Historic week for Oregon college basketball

Sydney Wiese (left), Dillon Brooks (center), Sabrina Ionsecu (right) (Photo: USA TODAY Sports Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. – It’s a historic week for college basketball in Oregon as for the first time ever the Oregon men’s and women’s teams, as well as the Oregon State women’s team, are playing in the Sweet 16.

Ducks men’s basketball

For the first time ever, the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team has reached the Sweet 16 in back-to-back seasons. Last year, the Ducks beat defending national champion Duke in the Sweet 16 before losing to Oklahoma in the Elite Eight.

So far in this year’s tournament, the No. 3 seed Ducks cruised to a 93-77 win over No. 14 seed Iona in the first round. In the second round, the Ducks had to overcome an 11-point second half deficit and sophomore guard Tyler Dorsey drilled a 3-pointer with less than a minute left to secure a 75-72 win.

In addition to Dorsey, Oregon is led by Pac-12 Player of the Year Dillon Brooks. But the Ducks are playing without their versatile center Chris Boucher, one of the best shot blockers in college basketball.

On Thursday, the Ducks will face No. 7 seed Michigan, who has been red-hot of late. The Wolverines have won seven straight games, including the Big Ten Tournament championship and upsetting No. 2 seed Louisville in the second round. Six of the wins have come since the team survived a plane crash on March 8.

If the Ducks win, they’ll face the winner of No. 1 seed Kansas vs. No. 4 seed Purdue in the Elite Eight.

Game time: 4:09 p.m. Thursday, CBS

Ducks women’s basketball

The Oregon women’s basketball team is in the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history.

And it wasn’t an easy task for the No. 10 seed Ducks. Oregon had to fly across the country and play in Durham, North Carolina for the first two rounds of the tournament. Freshman forward Ruthy Hebard hit a game-winning shot in the final seconds to lead the Ducks to a 71-70 first-round win over No. 7 seed Temple. Oregon then took down No. 2 seed Duke, 74-65, on the Blue Devils’ home court to clinch a Sweet 16 berth.

What makes the Ducks’ run even more impressive is their lack of experience in the NCAA Tournament. The Ducks have just one senior and three juniors on their roster. Freshmen like Hebard and guard Sabrina Ionescu, who is averaging 14.5 points a game, are leading the Ducks.

Next up for Oregon is No. 3 seed Maryland, who has won their first two games of the tournament by an average of 34 points. The game will be played in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

If Oregon wins, they’ll face the winner of No. 4 seed UCLA and No. 1 seed UConn. Oregon split two matchups with UCLA in the regular season, and UConn is on an NCAA-record 109 game winning streak.

Game time: 8:36 a.m. Saturday, ESPN

Beavers women’s basketball

Like the Ducks men’s team, the Oregon State women’s team is in the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive year. The Beavers beat DePaul last year in the Sweet 16 on their way to the Final Four.

The No. 2 seed Beavers survived a near-historic upset in the first round, narrowly defeating No. 15 seed Long Beach State 56-55. Oregon State rebounded in the second round, though, knocking out No. 7 Creighton 64-52.

The Beavers are led by All-American guard Sydney Wiese, who is averaging more than 15 points per game. Oregon State also has one of the best defenses in the country, giving up just 54.1 points per game, tied for sixth-best in the nation.

If the Beavers are going to make it to the Final Four again, they’ll need to beat No. 3 seed Florida State on Saturday in Stockton, California.

If Oregon State wins, they’ll play the winner of No. 1 seed South Carolina vs. No. 12 seed Quinnipiac in the Elite Eight.

Game time: 3 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

