West Linn baseball team headed to Babe Ruth World Series

WEST LINN, Ore. — The 14-and-under Babe Ruth team from West Linn starts play this week in the Babe Ruth World Series in Glen Allen, Virginia.

The team from West Linn went 6-0 in the regional to earn their spot in the World Series.

“I think it’s really cool, win or lose that we made it all the way,” said third baseman Gavin Haines.

Many of the players started playing baseball when they were in kindergarten and have dreamed about making it to the World Series.

They play their first game Friday. You can follow the action here.

Another team from West Linn also made it to a World Series. The 12-and-under team won its first three games at the Cal Ripken World Series to make it to the final eight of the U.S. bracket before losing to Colorado 3-2.

