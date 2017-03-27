WATCH: 1939 Oregon Webfoots 'were interested in one thing: winning'

The 1939 Oregon Webfoots national championship men's basketball team (KGW archive)

PORTLAND, Ore — Long before the 2017 Ducks made it to the Final Four, a University of Oregon basketball team, known as the Webfoots, not only made it to the Final Four, but won the first ever national championship.

In 2007, when the Ducks made a run to the Elite Eight, KGW aired a special feature about the 1939 team, speaking with the lone remaining player from that team, retired Navy admiral John Dick, who was 88 at the time. Dick died in 2011.

In the state of Oregon, until that time, there had not been a sports team who had won a national championship. We didn't care who got the credit for it. We were interested in one thing: winning. — John Dick, a forward on the 1939 Oregon Webfoots basketball team

Dick, who was the team's leading scorer in the Webfoots' 46-33 win against Ohio State with 13 points, said that squad was a special group of players.

Members of the Oregon Webfoots national championship men's basketball team is welcomed home after winning the NCAA Tournament championship game (KGW archive) (Photo: Cowley, Jared)

In 1939, the NCAA Tournament was only three rounds. Oregon beat Texas 56-41 in the quarterfinals, then topped Oklahoma 55-37 in the semifinals, leading to the championship victory against Ohio State.

The video segment also includes a 1988 archive interview with head coach Howard Hobson, who passed away in 1991. He was elected into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1965.

"I'm very proud of some things about that team," he said. "The starting five were all native Oregonians."

A yearbook image of the 1939 Oregon Webfoots national championship men's basketball team (KGW archive)

The Webfoots finished 29-5 that season, including a 14-2 record in the Pacific Coast Conference.

The Ducks finished in first place in the conference's North Division and also won the PCC Championship Series by sweeping California in two games.

1938-39 Oregon Webfoots roster

