Washington Special Olympics athlete going to World Games

Jeremy Beckham (Photo: Family photo, KGW)

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- Jeremy Beckham is about to go on the trip of a lifetime.

The 20-year-old snowboarder will represent Washington in the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria this March.

Jeremy took up snowboarding three years ago and has had lots of success, but a chance to go to the World Winter Games came as a surprise.

He says it doesn’t matter if he wins any medals he’s going “to have fun.”

Jeremy has a disorder that makes speaking difficult but years of speech therapy has helped him. He also has some learning disabilities.





His mom says she couldn’t be more proud of her son. She knew the World Games were a big deal but the experience has taken her breath away.

The whole family plans to go to Austria. They’ve set up a Gofundme account and his sister put together a support page you can see here.

You can learn more about the World Winter Games here.

