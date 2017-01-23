Upcoming homestand gives Blazers chance to jump-start season

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, center, Mason Plumlee, left, and Allen Crabbe. (Photo: Harry How / Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- If the Portland Trail Blazers want to turn around their season, Wednesday would be a good day to start.

Coming off Saturday's impressive road win against the Boston Celtics that broke a four-game losing streak, the Blazers are back in Portland and preparing for a five-game homestand that begins Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Portland (19-27) is still eight games below .500 and in ninth place in the Western Conference, a half-game behind the Denver Nuggets (18-25). At their current pace, the Blazers will win 34 games.

Oddly enough, 34 wins might be enough to squeeze into the final playoff spot in the West this season. The race for the final playoff spot is wide open, with eight teams within 5 1/2 games of each other.

RACE FOR NO. 8

8. Nuggets 18-25 .419 19.5

9. Blazers 19-27 .413 20

10. Pelicans 17-27 .386 21

11. Kings 16-27 .372 21.5

12. T’wolves 16-28 .364 22

13. Mavericks 15-29 .341 23

14. Suns 15-29 .341 23

15. Lakers 16-32 .333 24

But the Blazers had higher expectations this season than backing into the playoffs with a losing record. If they want to move back into the eighth spot in the West and put some distance between themselves and the teams they're competing with, the next five games stand out as a pivotal opportunity.

Portland has not been a good road team this seasons, winning only eight of 26 games away from the Moda Center. At home they're better, with an 11-9 record.

Here's a look at the teams the Blazers will welcome to the Moda Center in the next five games:

Los Angeles Lakers (16-32)

Wednesday

TV: 7:30 p.m., ESPN

The worst team in the Western Conference hasn't fared well against the Blazers this season. Portland beat the Lakers 118-109 on Jan. 5 and 108-87 on Jan. 10. The Lakers are young and have some emerging talent, including forward Julius Randle (13.2 points, 8.5 rebounds per game) and a deep bench. The Blazers will be honoring the 1977 championship team Wednesday with Bill Walton and others from that championship squad in attendance.

Memphis Grizzlies (26-20)

Friday

TV: 7 p.m., CSNNW

The Grizzlies are still led by point guard Mike Conley (18.9 points, 6.2 assists) and center Marc Gasol (20.1 points, 6.0 rebounds). They still like to slow it down and rough up the game, scoring 99.7 points per game while allowing 99.4 to opponents. The Blazers have split two road games against the Grizzlies this season beating Memphis 100-96 on Nov. 6 and losing 88-86 on Dec. 8.

Golden State Warriors (38-6)

Sunday

TV: 6 p.m., KGW, NBATV

The Warriors have picked up where they left off last season. They're not quite on pace to break their own record for regular-season wins; this year, they're only on pace to win 71 games. Everyone knows the stars: Kevin Durant (26.0 points, 8.6 rebounds), Stephen Curry (24.6 points, 6.1 assists), Draymond Green (10.7 points, 8.7 rebounds) and Klay Thompson (21.1 points). This season, the Blazers are 0-2 against the Warriors, losing 127-104 on Nov. 1; 135-90 on Dec. 17; and 125-117 on Jan. 4.

Charlotte Hornets (23-21)

Tuesday, Jan. 31

TV: 7 p.m., CSNNW

The Hornets are on a three-game winning streak, which began when they snapped a five-game losing streak by blowing out the Blazers 107-85 on Jan. 18. The Hornets are led by point guard Kemba Walker (23.0 points, 5.4 assists) and former Blazers forward Nic Batum (15.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists). The Blazers are 0-1 against the Hornets this season and this game will be the only other time they face each other in the regular season.

Dallas Mavericks (15-29)

Friday, Feb. 3

TV: 7:30 p.m., KGW, ESPN

Dallas has been playing better, winning four of its past six games. The Mavericks are led by former Warriors forward Harrison Barnes (20.1 points, 5.3 rebounds), who has excelled after the Mavericks signed him to a max contract during the offseason. Veterans Dirk Nowitzki (13.0 points, 5.8 rebounds), Deron Williams (13.7 points, 7.1 assists) and former Blazer Wes Matthews (15.0 points) can cause problems for opponents. The Blazers and Mavericks have split two games so far this season, with the Blazers winning 105-95 on Nov. 4 and losing 96-95 on Dec. 21.

