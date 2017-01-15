Unselfish play has Oregon Ducks basketball the team to beat in Pac-12

Oregon State Beavers forward Drew Eubanks (12) defends as Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) shoots the ball in the second half at Matthew Knight Arena on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. (Photo: SCOTT OLMOS / USA TODAY)

EUGENE — There is no doubt now, the road to the Pac-12 men’s basketball championship goes through Eugene.

Oregon (No. 13 AP; No. 11 USA TODAY Coaches) embarrassed rival Oregon State 85-43 on Saturday night in a game that was tough to watch.

The Ducks are a program on the rise nationally, and at 5-0 in the conference, have put themselves in the driver’s seat for a repeat Pac-12 title.

Much of Saturday’s demolition certainly speaks to where Oregon State is as a program right now. After losing Gary Payton II from last season’s NCAA tournament team, coupled with Tres Tinkle’s injury, the Beavers aren’t at a Pac-12 level. They just aren’t.

But the important aspect of Saturday’s game is that Oregon is cruising right now, and a repeat conference title is likely in its future.

The Ducks have won 14 games in a row, including the past four by at least 19 each against Pac-12 opponents. They also have a signature conference win against No. 4 UCLA, when Dillon Brooks hit a game-winning 3-pointer in the final second.

Although he’s pleased with where the Ducks are 18 games into the season, Oregon coach Dana Altman said he still doesn’t believe Oregon is the team to beat in the conference.

“I still think we’re behind some teams in the league,” Altman said. “And we’re definitely behind some teams nationally.”

No coach wants to admit his team is the best in the conference, so Altman’s comments aren’t surprising.

When asked why he didn’t think his defending conference-champion team was the best in the Pac-12, Altman pointed to UCLA and Arizona.

“At times, our consistency isn’t what it needs to be,” he said. “We don’t score as well as UCLA, we don’t guard as good as Arizona. We’re just behind.”

The key for Oregon’s improvement since the conference season began is consistency and not relying on one or two players to carry the team.

Brooks is clearly the best player on the team, but when he was almost completely absent against the Washington schools — foul trouble against the Huskies and an ejection against the Cougars — the Ducks still came away with lopsided victories.

In fact, on Saturday, it was Payton Pritchard with 17 points and Dylan Ennis with 16 points who led Oregon.

Altman said the unselfishness on his team creates the chemistry.

“For a player to say, ‘coach, however you want to use me, we just got to win the game,’ you know, that’s kind of special,” Altman said. “That creates chemistry, that unselfishness. We had 23 assists tonight on 27 baskets. I told the guys, ‘make plays for your teammates.’ When our ball movement is good, we score baskets.”

Five of Oregon’s first seven conference games are at home, with the Ducks hosting California and Stanford next week. But on the flip side, the Ducks finish the season with a road-heavy schedule.

In the past under Altman, Oregon has been known for making runs in the second half of the season, so this is unique.

Do the Ducks need to suffer a couple of setbacks in the future to really get going?

“Definitely don’t want to,” said Oregon guard Casey Benson, who had 11 points. “We’d like to win every game. But it’s just a matter of keeping the focus and playing well.”

