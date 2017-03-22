UConn basketball coach's advice to young athletes goes viral

Advice from the University of Connecticut's head basketball coach to aspiring young athletes has gone viral. (Photo: Screengrab of video)

Advice from the University of Connecticut's women's basketball coach to aspiring young athletes has gone viral.

Geno Auriemma has helped lead UConn to an NCAA-record 109 straight wins and currently has the Huskies in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament and looking for a fifth straight national title. He knows a thing or two about how to coach.

In a press conference during last year's Final Four, Auriemma claims "recruiting enthusiastic kids is harder than it's ever been." He attributes that to the players they look up to on their TV screen who are "just being really cool."

"They haven't even figured out which foot to use to use as a pivot foot and they're gonna act like they're really good players," Auriemma said.

A different coach by the name of Matt Lisle shared the clip on Facebook on Monday. It has been watched more than 35 million times.

Auriemma said he and his team notice whether a player is engaged with the game. And if they're not, there are consequences.

"When I watch game film, I'm checking what's going on on the bench," Auriemma said. "And if somebody's asleep over there -- if somebody doesn't care, somebody's not engaged in the game -- they will never get in the game. Ever."

