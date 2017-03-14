Trinity Lutheran basketball headed to national tournament

Trinity Lutheran Christian School girls basketball team (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Trinity Lutheran Christian School girls basketball team is on a roll.

They’ve won 42 straight games over two seasons.

Head coach Deon Pearce says “it’s their determination and grit that’s surprising every time they play.” The team has just seven players but Pearce says that’s not a problem.

Later this month they’ll go to Valparaiso, Indiana to play in the Lutheran Basketball Athletic Association Tournament of Champions.

Eighth grader Janae Boyd says “they’re going to be taller than us but we still have to do what we do.”

© 2017 KGW-TV