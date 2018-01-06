Watch: Titans' Marcus Mariota catches own deflected pass for touchdown

Marcus Mariota had to be his own receiver to get the Tennessee Titans their first touchdown on Saturday.
Trailing the Kansas City Chiefs 21-3 in the third quarter, Mariota led a Titans drive deep into the red zone.
But on third-and-6, he scrambled left before firing a pass into the end zone, where it was deflected into the air by Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis. Mariota then came down with the ball and dove in for a touchdown, sneaking the ball in past the left front pylon.
Mariota was credited both with the scoring pass and reception.
Watch: Mariota catches own touchdown pass
Marcus Mariota throws a touchdown pass to... Marcus Mariota?? #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/N6bcTrjBYT— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 6, 2018
The last player to catch a touchdown catch from himself was former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brad Johnson in 1997, according to NFL research.
Follow Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz on Twitter @MikeMSchwartz.
© 2018 KGW-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs