Titans' Marcus Mariota carted off with air cast on ankle

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) is carted off of the field following a leg injury during the third quarter of an NFL Football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field. (Photo: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

An already troublesome day for the Tennessee Titans might have taken a turn for the worse.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota was carted off in the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and an air cast was placed on his right ankle.

Tennessee trailed 25-10 at the time of the injury. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game and replaced by Matt Cassel.

A Titans win would force a Week 17 showdown with the Houston Texans for the AFC South title, but a loss would open the door for the Texans to clinch Saturday night with a win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mariota had 99 yards on 8-of-20 passing before exiting the game.