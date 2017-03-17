Times set for Ducks, Beavers second round NCAA Tournament games

Oregon Ducks' Dillon Brooks and Oregon State Beavers' Sydney Wiese (USAT Sports Images) (Photo: USAT Sports Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. – We know when the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball and Oregon State women’s basketball teams will play in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Ducks men’s basketball

The Ducks, who are a No. 3 seed and knocked off No. 14 seed Iona 93-77 on Friday, will face No. 11 seed Rhode Island at 4:10 p.m. Rhode Island pulled off an upset, eliminating No. 6 seed Creighton 84-72 on Friday. Sunday’s game will be televised on TBS.

Beavers women’s basketball

The No. 2 seed Beavers survived what would have been a historic upset Friday, narrowly defeating No. 15 seed Long Beach State 56-55. The Beavers will face No. 7 seed Creighton on Sunday at 6 p.m. Creighton rolled No. 10 seed Toledo 76-49 on Friday. Sunday’s game will be in Corvallis. It has not yet been announced what channel the game will air on.

Ducks women’s basketball

While the Ducks men’s and Beavers women’s basketball teams have already advanced to the second round, the Oregon Ducks women’s team is looking to punch their ticket into the second round on Saturday.

The Ducks are a No. 10 seed and will face No. 7 seed Temple at 3:35 p.m. in North Carolina. The Game will be televised on ESPN2. If the Ducks win, they’ll face the winner of No. 2 seed Duke and No. 15 seed Hampton on Monday.

