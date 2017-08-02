Portland Timbers fans celebrate after the Portland Timbers score a goal in the first half against the Colorado Rapids at Providence Park on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 in Portland. (Photo: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports, Troy Wayrynen)

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns each moved the start times of their weekend matches to earlier in the day due to hot weather in the Portland forecast.

The Thorns host the Houston Dash on Saturday and the Timbers host the LA Galaxy on Sunday. Both matches are now scheduled for 11 a.m.

Saturday and Sunday’s weather is expected to be in the low 90s. Latest KGW forecast

The earlier start times will mean lower on-field temperatures for the players and cooler temperatures for the fans in the stands.

Portland Thorns vs. Houston Dash

New match time: Saturday, Aug. 5, 11 a.m.

TV: Lifetime

Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy

New match time: Sunday, Aug. 6, 11 a.m.

TV: ESPN and ESPN Deportes

