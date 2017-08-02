PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns each moved the start times of their weekend matches to earlier in the day due to hot weather in the Portland forecast.
The Thorns host the Houston Dash on Saturday and the Timbers host the LA Galaxy on Sunday. Both matches are now scheduled for 11 a.m.
Saturday and Sunday’s weather is expected to be in the low 90s. Latest KGW forecast
The earlier start times will mean lower on-field temperatures for the players and cooler temperatures for the fans in the stands.
Portland Thorns vs. Houston Dash
New match time: Saturday, Aug. 5, 11 a.m.
TV: Lifetime
Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy
New match time: Sunday, Aug. 6, 11 a.m.
TV: ESPN and ESPN Deportes
