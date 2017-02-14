Tigard teen earns taekwondo gold medals

Cole Noretto breaks a board. (Photo: KGW)

SHERWOOD, Ore. -- 13-year-old Cole Noretto has set a big goal. He wants to compete in the Olympics in taekwondo.

Cole went undefeated in competition in 2016 competing as a red belt, winning gold medals in board breaking and sparring.

“It feels great to break things.” Cole said.

He added that it takes self confidence to break boards.

He competed as a black belt for the first time in January in Las Vegas. He said it was a great experience.

Cole’s instructor Michael Tornincasa of U.S. World Class Taekwando in Sherwood says, “I have no doubt he will be an Olympian if he continues the effort he’s putting into his training.”

Cole will compete again on March 3 and 4 at the U.S. World Open Taekwondo Championships in Portland.

(© 2017 KGW)