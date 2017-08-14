Special season for some George Fox football players

(Photo: Art Edwards)

NEWBERG, Ore. — The George Fox University football team is getting ready for the 2017 season.

For 10 of the players, this is a special year. They’re called “zero years." Players who started in the program in 2013 when George Fox brought back its football program.

Now they’re in their fifth year at school but the fourth playing football. That first year they only practiced. The field they use now didn’t exist and they didn’t have a locker room.

It’s been a challenge but quarterback Grant Schroeder said, “The guys who are supposed to be here are here. They’ve made the experience what it is.”

“I’m going to have memories for the rest of my life,” said defensive lineman Justin Kruse.

The Bruins open their season on the road against Wisconsin-Platteville on September second.

You can follow George Fox football here

© 2017 KGW-TV