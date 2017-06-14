KGW
Sounders eliminate rival Timbers 2-1 in US Open Cup

Associated Press , KING 6:56 AM. PDT June 14, 2017

TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) - Zach Mathers scored on a penalty kick early in the second half to break a 1-all tie, and the Seattle Sounders defeated rival Portland Timbers 2-1 in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday night.


Mathers' penalty goal about 10 minutes into the second half came after Andre Lewis was whistled for a handball in the penalty area. It was the fourth time since 2009 the Sounders have eliminated their rivals to the south in the U.S. Open Cup. Portland eliminated Seattle from the competition in 2015 with a 3-1 victory after the Sounders had three players ejected.

 


Aaron Kovar gave Seattle an early lead scoring in the third minute off a cross from Nouhou Tolo. Augustine Williams answered in the 38th minute for Portland beating Seattle goalkeeper Tyler Miller.

Seattle will play in the round of 16 of the tournament in late June.

 

 

