Vancouver soccer fans cancel Seattle, Portland trips due to Trump travel order

SEATTLE -- A group of supporters for the Vancouver Whitecaps MLS team say they will no longer organize trips to watch games against Cascadia Cup rivals Seattle and Portland as long as President Donald Trump's travel ban remains in place. The reason: Some of its members are directly affected by the order.

The Province reports the group, known as the Southsiders, says about a dozen of its 700 members would be denied entry into the U.S. under the restrictions.

"We cannot in good conscience be responsible for arranging or hosting events or experiences which potentially come at the exclusion of some of our members, no matter how few in number those affected might be," reads a statement on the group's website.

Trump's executive order bars travelers from Muslim-majority countries Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen from entering the U.S. for 90 days.

The group says it is not encouraging protests or boycotts.

"We are not telling our members to stay home. You can make those decisions for yourself," reads the statement.

And they make one last request to those Whitecaps fans who still decide to make the trip.

"... if you travel to a Whitecaps game in the US in the foreseeable future, we ask that you leave your Southsiders scarf at home as a sign of respect for members who cannot cross the border with the same ease and personal freedom as you do."

The Whitecaps are scheduled to visit Portland Feb. 15, Apr. 22, and Oct. 22. They visit Seattle Sept. 27.

The Whitecaps' developmental squad, WFC2, visits Seattle Aug. 13 and Portland Apr. 16 and June 4.

