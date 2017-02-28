KGW
Timbers look to rebound from disappointing 2016 season

Art Edwards , KGW 4:28 PM. PST February 28, 2017

BEAVERTON, Ore. -- The Portland Timbers have just a few practices left before they open the 2017 MLS season.

The club is trying to rebound after a disappointing season a year ago that saw them miss the playoffs.

They’ve added Costa Rica international star David Guzman and Sebastian Blanco, a designated player from Argentine club San Lorenzo.

The team played well in preseason, especially Fanendo Adi who scored five goals in six games. Adi said he hopes the strong preseason play “translates into the games that matter the most.”

The Timbers season opens Friday night against Minnesota United FC tip off is 6:30 at Providence Park.

