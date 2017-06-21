KGW
Timbers kickoff vs. Seattle moved to Sunday night due to heat

Max Barr, KGW 2:23 PM. PDT June 21, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – Kickoff for Sunday’s Portland Timbers home match against the Seattle Sounders has been moved to 7:30 p.m. due to excessive heat in the forecast, the Timbers announced Wednesday.

Major League Soccer moved the start time because the artificial turf at Providence Park can be dangerous for players when it is in direct sun. The Timbers say the sun can create a layer above the turf that is 30-45 degrees hotter than the temperature in the air.

The match was originally scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and be televised on ESPN. Instead, it will air on ESPN2.

Timbers owner Merritt Paulson apologized to fans who will be impacted by the delayed start.

KGW meteorologist Rod Hill forecasts Sunday’s high temperature could be near or exceed 100 degrees.

