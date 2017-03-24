Saturday's madness: Ducks, Beavers look to advance in NCAA tournaments

Sydney Wiese (left), Dillon Brooks (center), Sabrina Ionsecu (right) (Photo: USA TODAY Sports Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon’s big week of college basketball continues Saturday as three teams are looking to continue their seasons in their respective NCAA tournaments.

This week marked the first time the Ducks men’s and women’s teams, as well as the Beavers women’s team, all reached the Sweet 16 in the same year.

The Ducks men have already advanced to the Elite Eight, but the Ducks and Beavers women’s teams are looking to do the same on Saturday. The Ducks men are seeking their first Final Four appearance since 1939.

Ducks women's basketball

It all starts with the Ducks women’s team Saturday morning, as they play in their first ever Sweet 16 appearance.

And it wasn’t an easy task for the No. 10 seed Ducks. Oregon had to fly across the country and play in Durham, North Carolina for the first two rounds of the tournament. Freshman forward Ruthy Hebard hit a game-winning shot in the final seconds to lead the Ducks to a 71-70 first-round win over No. 7 seed Temple. Oregon then took down No. 2 seed Duke, 74-65, on the Blue Devils’ home court to clinch a Sweet 16 berth.

What makes the Ducks’ run even more impressive is their lack of experience in the NCAA Tournament. The Ducks have just one senior and three juniors on their roster. Freshmen like Hebard and guard Sabrina Ionescu, who is averaging 14.5 points a game, are leading the Ducks.

Next up for Oregon is No. 3 seed Maryland, who has won their first two games of the tournament by an average of 34 points. The game will be played in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

If Oregon wins, they’ll face the winner of No. 4 seed UCLA and No. 1 seed UConn. Oregon split two matchups with UCLA in the regular season, and UConn is on an NCAA-record 109 game winning streak.

Game time: 8:36 a.m., ESPN

Beavers women’s basketball

The Oregon State women’s team is in the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive year. The Beavers beat DePaul last year in the Sweet 16 on their way to the Final Four.

The No. 2 seed Beavers survived a near-historic upset in the first round, narrowly defeating No. 15 seed Long Beach State 56-55. Oregon State rebounded in the second round, though, knocking out No. 7 Creighton 64-52.

The Beavers are led by All-American guard Sydney Wiese, who is averaging more than 15 points per game. Oregon State also has one of the best defenses in the country, giving up just 54.1 points per game, tied for sixth-best in the nation.

If the Beavers are going to make it to the Final Four again, they’ll need to beat No. 3 seed Florida State on Saturday in Stockton, California.

If Oregon State wins, they’ll play the winner of No. 1 seed South Carolina vs. No. 12 seed Quinnipiac in the Elite Eight.

Game time: 3 p.m., ESPN

Ducks men's basketball

Saturday’s finale features the Ducks in the Elite Eight for the second straight year. Last season, Oregon ran into a red hot Oklahoma team and Buddy Hield, who scored 37 points and made eight 3-pointers to lead the Sooners to an 80-68 win.

This year, the Ducks are facing the hottest team in the NCAA tournament, No. 1 seed Kansas. The Jayhawks have won their first three games by an average of 30 points per game, including a 32-point win over No. 4 seed Purdue in the Sweet 16.

The game is in Kansas City, which means the Jayhawks are playing about a 45-minute drive away from their home gym. There will undoubtedly be a large Jayhawks contingent at the game trying to make life difficult for Oregon.

But the Ducks have found ways to win games in the tournament with an experienced roster and the play of star guards Dillon Brooks and Tyler Dorsey. If the Ducks are going to make their first Final Four since 1939, they’ll need to put together their most complete game of the season.

Game time: 5:49 p.m., TBS

