Report: Arizona Coyotes reps tour Moda Center, KeyArena in Seattle

Arizona Coyotes left wing Jordan Martinook (48) celebrates with defenseman Jakob Chychrun (6) (Photo: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports)

PORTLAND, Ore. – There may be some new momentum in bringing the NHL to the Pacific Northwest.

The Glendale Star reports officials in Seattle and Portland said representatives from the Arizona Coyotes toured arenas in the two cities over the past three months.

The Coyotes’ stay in Glendale has been precarious over the last few years. In 2013, the Glendale City Council voted 4-3 in support of a new lease deal to keep the team in the desert. The Seattle Times has since reported if that deal fell through, the NHL was ready to sell the franchise to new owners, who had moving trucks ready to go to move the team to Seattle.

The Arizona Coyotes denied the report that franchise representatives recently visited both the KeyArena in Seattle and the Moda Center.

On Wednesday, a group looking to build a new privately-financed arena in the SoDo district of Seattle refiled a petition to vacate a block of a nearby road. The street vacation was rejected last year 5-4 by the Seattle City Council. The group's goal is to host an NBA and NHL team in the new arena.

So while Coyotes ownership has not publicly stated an intent to move the team to the Pacific Northwest, hockey fans in Portland may soon have new hope that an NHL team could come to the Rose City.

(© 2017 KGW)