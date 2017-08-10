Ex Blazer Zach Randolph arrested in L.A. pot bust

Head coach Nate McMillan of the Portland Trail Blazers talks with Zach Randolph #50 during their game against the Seattle SuperSonics on November 1, 2006 at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule/Getty Images) (Photo: Otto Greule Jr, 2006 Getty Images)

Los Angeles police were on a routine patrol Wednesday night when they encountered a group blocking the street, drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana and playing loud music at the Nickerson Gardens housing project in Watts.

When officers tried to clear the street, the crowd got rowdy according to ABC7.

TMZ posted what they said was a copy of the arrest report.

Zach Randolph, an NBA star who signed with the Sacramento Kings in July, was arrested in the disturbance along with an armed ex-convict, Stanley Walton.

Randolph was arrested for marijuana possession with intent to sell, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department. His met his $20,000 and has been released.

I'm shocked at the stupidity of Zach Randolph finding himself in this situation. https://t.co/u4zkHCRNCd — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 10, 2017

The riot left five police patrol cars and one sheriff's car vandalized.

Randolph, who grew up in Marion, Indiana, has had previous arrests in his youth and early in his career. He was arrested two times DUI's, drinking while underage in his first season in the NBA, street racing, and some stints in juvenile hall including for possession of stolen guns.

Then there were the multiple accusations over the years: his alleged involvement in an Indiana nightclub shooting and sexual assault of a stripper (charges were later dropped.).

The Kings released a statement, saying "We are aware of the situation. We have no further comment at this time."

The NBA prohibits players from using marijuana despite seven of its teams playing in states where it is legalized. Voters in California passed a ballot initiative last November to legalize possession of marijuana for recreational use. However, that provision only cleared adults over the age of 21 to transport up to an ounce of the substance for non-medical purposes. Those with larger amounts face felony charges.

